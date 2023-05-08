FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FAROGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FARO opened at $13.75 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FAROGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 99,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

