Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FPI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPI stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $576.49 million, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,795.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Farmland Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Farmland Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 33,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Farmland Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

