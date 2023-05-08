Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.68 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.43.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.49. 465,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.86. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3,616.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

