Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million.

Exchange Income Stock Up 2.2 %

EIF stock opened at C$52.48 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$38.23 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.45%.

EIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.67.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

