Evolus (EOLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $496.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock worth $34,729,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Evolus by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 834,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 634,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Evolus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

