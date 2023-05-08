Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOLS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $543,867.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 615,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,784.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock worth $34,729,462. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 703,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 834,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 634,432 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EOLS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

