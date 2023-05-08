Evmos One Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Evmos has a market cap of $78.75 million and $1.04 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

