Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $120.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Etsy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

