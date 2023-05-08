Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded up $4.21 on Monday, reaching $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

