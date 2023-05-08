Ethereum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.33 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion and approximately $10.33 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,837.42 or 0.06681638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00055620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,334,908 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.