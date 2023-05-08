EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark upped their target price on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Trading Up 2.1 %

EQB stock opened at C$62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.73. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$70.00.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQB will post 10.4152824 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.