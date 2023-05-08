EOS (EOS) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003262 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $978.20 million and $161.45 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001007 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,476,333 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.