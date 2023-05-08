EOS (EOS) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003262 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $978.20 million and $161.45 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006917 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003307 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003464 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003148 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002626 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001007 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,476,333 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.