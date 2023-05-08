Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Energi has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $154,795.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,945,089 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

