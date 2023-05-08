Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,107,000 after buying an additional 752,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,690. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

