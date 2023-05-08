Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 47667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

