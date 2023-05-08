eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,283 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dundas Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in eBay by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,137 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,762. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

