Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 300,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,367,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Specifically, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. Analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 141,674 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,301,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,486,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 79,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

