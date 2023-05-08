DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.2 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $427.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

