DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.
DXP Enterprises stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $427.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
