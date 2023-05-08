Dundas Partners LLP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 3.0% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nordson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Nordson by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nordson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 1.3 %

Nordson stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,124. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.86. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

