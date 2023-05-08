Dundas Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 4.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $40,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of GWW traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $673.04. The stock had a trading volume of 65,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $672.63 and a 200 day moving average of $620.15. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

