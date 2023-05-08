Dundas Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,459,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 326,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,714. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

