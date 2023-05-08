Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 2,911,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,021,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 482,320 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

