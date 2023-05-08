Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 3.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Equinix worth $253,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $738.16. 66,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.41.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

