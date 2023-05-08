Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,175 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.55% of AvalonBay Communities worth $121,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.95.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $179.14. 81,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.