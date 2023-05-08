Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Public Storage worth $84,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $295.92. 132,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average of $293.74.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

