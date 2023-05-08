Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $40,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.50. 89,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.