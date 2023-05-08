Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 739,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,615 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.75. 119,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

