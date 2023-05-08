Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $70,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.22. 61,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

