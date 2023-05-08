Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $34,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

CP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.88. 635,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.