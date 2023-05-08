Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,110 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $151,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 493,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

