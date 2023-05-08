Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $46.65. 1,617,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,483,310. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.