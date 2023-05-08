Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 17,895 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $59,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. 1,219,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,394. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 297.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

