Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a C$17.50 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

