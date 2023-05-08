Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

