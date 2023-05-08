Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.