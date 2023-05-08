Draper Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Chevron accounts for about 0.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $160.70. 2,765,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

