Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 853 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.27. 708,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,055. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

