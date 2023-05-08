Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,409. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.49. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

