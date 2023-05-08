Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 428 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MSCI by 7.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 89.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $473.13. The stock had a trading volume of 310,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.59. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.22.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

