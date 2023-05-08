Donaldson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.24. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 289.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

