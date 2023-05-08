Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $426.27. 969,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.43 and its 200-day moving average is $409.69. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

