Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $34.32 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,731 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 1.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $34,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 675,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,453,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $74.80. 1,730,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,831. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.