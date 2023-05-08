Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of D stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

