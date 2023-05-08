Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,285,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,380,710 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Diversey Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

