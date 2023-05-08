Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $96.65. 181,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

