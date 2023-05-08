Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,292 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares accounts for 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,773,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986,560 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,082,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,773,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 66,739 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $12,109,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,674,000.

NYSEARCA SPDN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 836,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,264. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

