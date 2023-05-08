Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 437,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 199,493 shares.The stock last traded at $21.37 and had previously closed at $21.50.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $519.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,565,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,925 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,316 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 645,590 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 574,919 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 281,448 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.