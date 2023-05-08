Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Featured Articles

