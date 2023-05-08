Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $384.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

