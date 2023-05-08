Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Intel by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 124,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 114,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,222,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,210,031. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

