Diamant Asset Management Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

